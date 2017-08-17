Wall Street lower on inflation, Trump policy worries

Wall Street was set to open lower on Thursday as minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed growing concerns over weak inflation, while investors worried about President Donald Trump's ability to pursue his pro-growth policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.31 points, or 0.23 percent, to 21,974.56. The S&P 500 lost 7.62 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,460.49. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.39 points, or 0.40 percent, to 6,319.72.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)