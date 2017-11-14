Wall Street off as energy stocks track crude lower; GE tumbles

Wall Street was set to open marginally lower on Tuesday as worries about Republican tax plans and the economy's ability to deal with more rises in interest rates weighed on the mood among investors.

NEW YORK: U.S. stock indexes fell on Tuesday as General Electric shares plunged for the second straight day and a drop in crude oil prices hit energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.3 points, or 0.13 percent, to 23,409.4, the S&P 500 lost 5.93 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,578.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.72 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,737.87.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)