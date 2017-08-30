Wall Street opens flat after Trump's comments on North Korea
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors' jitters over North Korea's latest missile test eased and focus shifted to a clutch of economic data.
REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday after President Donald Trump's latest tweet on North Korea reignited concerns over escalating tensions between Washington and Pyongyang, while data showed a stronger economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.88 points, or -0 percent, to 21,864.49. The S&P 500 lost 0.52 points, or 0.021 percent, to 2,445.78. The Nasdaq Composite added 6.23 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,308.12.
