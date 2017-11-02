Wall Street opens flat ahead of tax bill, Fed chair pick

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Thursday as investors held off from making big bets ahead of President Donald Trump's decision on the next Federal Reserve chair and the unveiling of a long-awaited tax reform bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.35 points, or -0 percent, to 23,434.66. The S&P 500 lost 1.62 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,577.74. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.51 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,710.02.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)