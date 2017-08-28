Wall Street opens higher; Harvey puts oil in focus

U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday as Tropical Storm Harvey barreled into the Texas coast, the heart of the U.S. energy sector, raising concerns about the impact of the storm on the economy and piling more pressure on the dollar, which hit 16-month lows against a basket of currencies.

REUTERS: Wall Street opened higher on Monday, boosted by consumer discretionary stocks, while investors assessed the impact of Tropical Storm Harvey on the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.98 points, or 0.19 percent, to 21,855.65. The S&P 500 gained 5.92 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,448.97. The Nasdaq Composite added 20.40 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,286.05.

