Wall Street opens higher; investors await Fed minutes

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting minutes for clues on future interest rake hikes this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.77 points, or 0.19 percent, to 22,040.76. The S&P 500 gained 5.34 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,469.95. The Nasdaq Composite added 15.49 points, or 0.24 percent, to 6,348.50.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)