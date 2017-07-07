Wall Street opens higher after strong June payrolls report

U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday, with the June non-farm payrolls data firmly on investors' minds amid rising expectations of tighter monetary policy.

FILE PHOTO - Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after job growth surged more than expected in June, underscoring labor market strength that could keep the Federal Reserve on course for a third interest rate hike this year despite benign inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.64 points, or 0.26 percent, to 21,374.68.

The S&P 500 gained 6.62 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,416.37.

The Nasdaq Composite added 23.95 points, or 0.39 percent, to 6,113.41.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters