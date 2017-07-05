Wall Street opens higher ahead of Fed minutes

Business

FILE PHOTO - Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the closing bell in New York, U.S., June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
REUTERS: Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting for more clues on interest rate hikes this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.46 points, or 0.08 percent, to 21,495.73. The S&P 500 gained 2.69 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,431.7. The Nasdaq Composite added 13.96 points, or 0.23 percent, to 6,124.02.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters