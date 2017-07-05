Wall Street opens higher ahead of Fed minutes

The S&P and the Dow futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on interest rate hikes.

REUTERS: Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting for more clues on interest rate hikes this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.46 points, or 0.08 percent, to 21,495.73. The S&P 500 gained 2.69 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,431.7. The Nasdaq Composite added 13.96 points, or 0.23 percent, to 6,124.02.

