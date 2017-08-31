Wall Street opens higher as data dims rate hike chances

U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday as strong global economic data brought back appetite for riskier assets, even as tensions in the Korea peninsula and worries about the economic impact of tropical storm Harvey lingered.

REUTERS: Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as data showed U.S. inflation increased at its slowest pace since late 2015, boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off from increasing interest rates again this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.32 points, or 0.19 percent, to 21,933.75. The S&P 500 gained 5.36 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,462.95. The Nasdaq Composite added 15.84 points, or 0.25 percent, to 6,384.15.

