Wall Street opens higher on strong earnings

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Tuesday following a fresh set of earnings reports, while investors waited for an announcement on the new Federal Reserve head.

REUTERS: Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, the last trading of October, helped by a string of upbeat earnings reports from companies such as Kellogg and Mastercard.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.64 points, or 0.11 percent, to 23,375.38. The S&P 500 gained 2.9 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,575.73. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.59 points, or 0.26 percent, to 6,716.55.

