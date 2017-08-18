Wall Street opens little changed

U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday, a day after the S&P posted its biggest daily percentage loss in about three months, on mounting worries about President Donald Trump's ability to legislate his pro-growth agenda.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday, a day after the S&P posted its biggest one-day percentage loss in about three months amid concerns over President Donald Trump's ability to legislate his pro-growth agenda.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.56 points, or 0.06 percent, to 21,738.17. The S&P 500 lost 2.29 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,427.72. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.12 points, or -0 percent, to 6,221.79.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)