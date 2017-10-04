Wall Street opens lower after two straight days of record highs

REUTERS: The three major U.S. indexes opened slightly lower on Wednesday, after two-straight days of record highs, as investors booked profits ahead of a clutch of economic data this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.12 points, or 0.01 percent, to 22,638.55, the S&P 500 lost 1.64 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,532.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.99 points, or 0.14 percent, to 6,522.73.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)