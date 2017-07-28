Wall Street opens lower as Amazon weighs on tech stocks

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday as Amazon's profit miss took a toll on technology shares.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday as Amazon's profit miss took a toll on technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.29 points, or 0.04 percent, to 21,787.26.

The S&P 500 lost 5.78 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,469.64.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.28 points, or 0.63 percent, to 6,341.90.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

