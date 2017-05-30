Wall Street opens lower as investors digest data

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend as oil prices fell and investors assessed a barrage of economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.26 points, or 0.17 percent, to 21,044.02. The S&P 500 lost 4.65 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,411.17. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.74 points, or 0.11 percent, to 6,203.45.

