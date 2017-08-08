Wall Street opens lower as investors seek fresh catalysts

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors looked for new catalysts as a largely positive earnings season, which helped power a recent record rally, draws to a close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.99 points, or 0.14 percent, to 22,087.43. The S&P 500 lost 4.12 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,476.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.09 points, or 0.14 percent, to 6,374.69.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)