Wall Street opens lower as North Korea tensions escalate

U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid escalating tensions between North Korea and the United States.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid escalating tensions between North Korea and the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.37 points, or 0.29 percent, to 22,021.97.

The S&P 500 lost 9.74 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,465.18.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.53 points, or 0.78 percent, to 6,320.93.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters