Wall Street opens lower as North Korea tensions escalate

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid escalating tensions between North Korea and the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.37 points, or 0.29 percent, to 22,021.97.

The S&P 500 lost 9.74 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,465.18.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.53 points, or 0.78 percent, to 6,320.93.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)