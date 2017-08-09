Wall Street opens lower as North Korea tensions escalate
U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid escalating tensions between North Korea and the United States.
REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid escalating tensions between North Korea and the United States.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.37 points, or 0.29 percent, to 22,021.97.
The S&P 500 lost 9.74 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,465.18.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.53 points, or 0.78 percent, to 6,320.93.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)