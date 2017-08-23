Wall Street opens lower as Trump comments worry investors

U.S. stock index futures were lower on Wednesday as investors appeared to be in a risk-off mode a day after President Donald Trump said he will shutdown the U.S. government if necessary to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stocks were lower at the open on Wednesday after President Donald Trump warned of a government shutdown to build a Mexico border wall and threatened to terminate a trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.12 points, or 0.34 percent, to 21,825.77. The S&P 500 lost 10.87 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,441.64. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.04 points, or 0.54 percent, to 6,263.44.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

