Wall Street opens lower on oil price slide

The Dow shed more than 100 points at the open on Wednesday, as a slide in oil prices hit global markets and concerns about the fate of U.S. tax cuts continued to weigh on the mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.77 points, or 0.47 percent, to 23,299.7.The S&P 500 lost 13.02 points, or 0.50 percent, to 2,565.85. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.19 points, or 0.58 percent, to 6,698.68.

