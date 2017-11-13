Wall Street opens lower on tax reform uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Monday as uncertainty over the future of President Donald Trump's tax reform plan weighed on the sentiment.

REUTERS: Wall Street opened lower on Monday amid growing uncertainty over a U.S. tax reform deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.63 points, or 0.26 percent, to 23,361.58. The S&P 500 lost 6.5 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,575.8. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.96 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,730.98.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)