Wall Street opens slightly higher, Dow hits record

U.S. stock indexes were on track to open higher on Monday, with the Dow looking to extend its record run.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes opened slightly higher on Monday, with the Dow hitting yet another record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.74 points, or 0.01 percent, to 22,095.55. The S&P 500 gained 0.51 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,477.34. The Nasdaq Composite added 9.65 points, or 0.15 percent, to 6,361.21.

