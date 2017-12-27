Wall Street opens slightly higher

U.S. stock futures edged higher on Wednesday, tracking global equities, which were buoyed by a surge in commodity prices.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in healthcare stocks and a slight rise in technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.53 points, or 0.07 percent, to 24,762.74. The S&P 500 gained 1.51 points, or 0.056333 percent, to 2,682.01. The Nasdaq Composite added 5.03 points, or 0.07 percent, to 6,941.28.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)