Wall Street slips as bank results fail to excite

Wall Street was slightly lower at the open on Thursday as results of major banks JPMorgan and Citigroup failed to fuel the optimism that has driven indexes to record highs.

REUTERS: Wall Street was slightly lower at the open on Thursday as results of major banks JPMorgan and Citigroup failed to fuel the optimism that has driven indexes to record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.34 points, or 0.13 percent, to 22,843.55. The S&P 500 lost 3.31 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,551.93. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.09 points, or 0.14 percent, to 6,594.46.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)