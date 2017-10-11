Wall Street sluggish at the open as earnings kick off

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Updated: )

REUTERS: Wall Street was sluggish at the open on Wednesday, as strong results for BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, and an upbeat mood in Europe failed to offset caution about third quarter corporate results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.99 points, or 0.02 percent, to 22,834.67. The S&P 500 lost 0.56 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,550.08. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.37 points, or 0.01 percent, to 6,586.88.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Source: Reuters