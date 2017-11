NEW YORK: Wall Street inched to another trifecta of record closes on Wednesday (Nov 8), with the Dow finishing at its fifth straight all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.13 points (0.03 per cent) to 23,563.36, while the broader S&P 500 gained 3.74 points (0.14 per cent) to 2,594.38.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq saw stronger gains, adding 21.34 points (0.32 per cent) to settle at 6,789.12.