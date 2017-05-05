Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM: CNBC

Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.

"I don't value IBM the same way that I did 6 years ago when I started buying... I've revalued it somewhat downward" Buffett told CNBC during an interview.

(This version of the story has been corrected to add missing letter in Buffett's name in the first paragraph)

