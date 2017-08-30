Warren Buffett tells CNBC he has not sold a share of Apple

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Wednesday that he had not sold a share of Apple and was not concerned about Wells Fargo as a long-term investment and that it was a "terrific" bank.

Buffett, chairman and chief executive of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc , said about Apple: "I've never sold a share." Buffett said he was more certain about Apple's future than that of IBM .

