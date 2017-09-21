Waymo seeking US$2.6 billion for one trade secret against Uber

An Uber lawyer on Wednesday said Alphabet Inc's Waymo unit is seeking about US$2.6 billion for the alleged theft of one of several trade secrets in a lawsuit over self-driving cars.

The Waymo logo is displayed during the company's unveil of a self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivan during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Uber Technologies Inc attorney Bill Carmody disclosed the figure in a hearing in federal court in San Francisco, where both companies are discussing whether a trial in the case will begin next month. Waymo has asserted claims that Uber stole several of its trade secrets.

(Reporting by Alexandria Sage)

Source: Reuters