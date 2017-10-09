Weinstein Co board ousts Harvey Weinstein after harassment allegations

The Weinstein Co board of directors terminated co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein's employment, effective immediately, following reports of sexual harassment allegations against him, the film production company said in an emailed statement.

REUTERS: The Weinstein Co board of directors terminated co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein's employment, effective immediately, following reports of sexual harassment allegations against him, the film production company said in an emailed statement.

The company said on Friday that Weinstein was taking an indefinite leave of absence after the New York Times' investigation into accusations against one of the most powerful men in Hollywood.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Richard Chang)