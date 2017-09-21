Wells Fargo CEO due to testify before Senate banking panel October 3

Tim Sloan, the chief executive officer of Wells Fargo , is due to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on October 3, said sources familiar with the scheduled meeting.

Sloan is due to brief lawmakers on work to remediate the bank after a phony accounts scandal erupted last year and a more recent scandal involving unwanted auto insurance.

(Reporting By Patrick Rucker)