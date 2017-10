Wells Fargo & Co , the third-biggest U.S. bank by assets, on Thursday named Mike Roemer chief compliance officer.

Roemer, who joins from Barclays Plc , will take charge in January, the company said.

(Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)