Wells Fargo sees third-quarter lending slower in autos, commercial real estate

REUTERS: Wells Fargo & Co third quarter lending will be slowed by reduced lending in autos, commercial real estate and the runoff of its junior lien mortgage portfolio, according to a company presentation Tuesday.

The third largest U.S. bank said those declines would be partially offset by increased non-conforming residential first mortgage lending.

(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York)