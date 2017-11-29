Wells Fargo to exit personal insurance business

Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it would exit the personal insurance business and immediately begin winding down marketing and product promotion activity.

The sign outside the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The decision to exit the personal insurance business comes after the bank began a strategic assessment of the unit last month.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

