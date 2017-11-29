Wells Fargo to exit personal insurance business

Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it would exit the personal insurance business and immediately begin winding down marketing and product promotion activity.

REUTERS: Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it would exit the personal insurance business and immediately begin winding down marketing and product promotion activity.

The decision to exit the personal insurance business comes after the bank began a strategic assessment of the unit last month.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)