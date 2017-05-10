Wendy's quarterly profit slumps 12 percent

U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co reported a 12 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher labor costs and lower revenue due to fewer company-owned restaurants.

REUTERS: U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co reported a 12 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher labor costs and lower revenue due to fewer company-owned restaurants.

Net income fell to US$22.3 million from US$25.4 million in the first quarter ended April 2, the company said.

On a per share basis, the company's profit remained unchanged at 9 cents per share due to fewer outstanding shares from a year earlier.

Revenue fell to US$285.8 million from US$378.8 million a year earlier, mainly because the company sold more restaurants to franchisees.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Advertisement