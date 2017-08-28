Western Digital CEO in Japan to finalize Toshiba chip deal: source

Western Digital Corp's chief executive is in Tokyo to finalize an agreement to buy Toshiba Corp's memory chip business, ending months of dispute over the auction, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Western Digital, U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co and Japanese government investors together aim to announce a deal with Toshiba by Aug. 31 when Toshiba's board meets, separate people said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)