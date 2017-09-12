Western Digital-led group wins bid for Toshiba chip unit: Nikkan Kogyo

Toshiba Corp has decided to sell its memory chip unit to a group led by Western Digital Corp for about 2 trillion yen (US$18.29 billion), Japan's Nikkan Kogyo newspaper said, without citing sources.

The company plans to take a decision on Sept. 13 and make the decision official on Sept. 20, according to the report.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the development.

Toshiba was still in discussions over the sale as of late Monday, sources told Reuters.

Western Digital, which jointly invests in Toshiba's key chip plant, has been at loggerheads with its partner over the auction of the key chip business.

(US$1 = 109.37 yen)

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru and Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)