Whole Foods shareholders approve sale to Amazon

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday said shareholders in the natural and organic grocery chain cleared the way for its proposed US$13.7 billion sale to Amazon.com Inc.

LOS ANGELES: Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday said shareholders in the natural and organic grocery chain cleared the way for its proposed US$13.7 billion sale to Amazon.com Inc.

The companies expect to close the deal in the latter half of this year.

Whole Foods declined further comment.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Rigby)