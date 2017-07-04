Worldpay shares surge on takeover approaches

LONDON: Shares in British payments processing company Worldpay rocketed on Tuesday (Jul 4) after revealing takeover approaches from US peer Vantiv and banking giant JP Morgan Chase.

The announcement - which gave no indication of price - sent Worldpay's stock soaring 30.20 per cent to 416 pence in late afternoon deals, scoring the top spot on London's rising FTSE 100 index.

Following the surge in the share price on Tuesday, the company's stock market capitalisation stands at around £8.3 billion (US$10.8 billion).

"The board of Worldpay Group plc notes the recent press speculation concerning Worldpay and Worldpay share price movement and confirms that it has received preliminary approaches from Vantiv Inc and JPMorgan Chase Bank in relation to the potential acquisition of the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of Worldpay," it said in a brief statement.

"There can be no certainty either that an offer will be made nor as to the terms of any offer, if made. A further announcement will be made if appropriate," the group added.

Worldpay has 400,000 customers and was owned by the Royal Bank of Scotland until the state-backed lender sold off its remaining stake to private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital in 2013.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two years later, the company sealed the biggest flotation of 2015 when it listed on the London Stock Exchange with a valuation of £4.8 billion.