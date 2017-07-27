Worldwide price gains help Dow Chemical beat estimates

Chemicals and seeds company Dow Chemical Co , which is merging with DuPont , reported higher operating earnings, helped by price gains across businesses and cost cuts.

REUTERS: Dow Chemical Co's results beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the chemicals company raised prices of its products and cut costs.

The company's operating earnings, which excluded some items, rose to US$1.08 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from 0.95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Overall volume rose 3 percent, led by demand in the Middle East, Africa and India.

Revenue surged nearly 16 percent to US$13.83 billion, helped by a 5 percent rise in prices across geographies.

Sales in performance plastics, Dow's biggest business, rose 8.5 percent, the company said.

Dow, which is merging with DuPont , said productivity and cost savings rose to US$215 million in the reported quarter.

Advertisement Advertisement

Analysts had expected Dow to report a profit of US$1 per share and revenue of US$13.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)