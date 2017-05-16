Yahoo to buy back US$3 billion shares in tender offer

REUTERS: Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back up to US$3 billion shares through a tender offer to provide liquidity to stockholders looking to sell the stock ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.

Shares in Yahoo, which has a 15 percent stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, were up 2 percent at US$50.81.

Yahoo said it would determine a single purchase price after the expiry of the Dutch auction tender offer on June 13 and that the price would not be less than US$37 per share.

The company said its directors and executive officers will not tender any shares in the buyback.

Verizon agreed to buy Yahoo's core internet properties last year for US$4.83 billion in cash. It lowered the original offer by US$350 million in February following two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.

After the Verizon deal, Yahoo will be renamed Altaba, a holding company whose primary assets will be its stake in Alibaba and a 35.5 percent stake in Yahoo Japan.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)