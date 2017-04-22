Digitisation and streaming the future, says Bollywood's Anil Kapoor

The star also does not rule out being in a Singapore film during his chat with Channel NewsAsia's Genevieve Loh.

SINGAPORE: First Bollywood, then Hollywood and now Singapore. Sixty-year-old Indian star Anil Kapoor shows no sign of slowing down in his global takeover of the entertainment world.

“I’ve been blessed with good fortune,” Kapoor said. “It’s also a positive and good feeling because I know I’ve put in a lot of blood, sweat and hard work in everything I’ve done.”

The Bollywood veteran was in Singapore last Thursday (Apr 20) to unveil a wax figure at Madame Tussauds, which was made in his likeness based on the character he played in the Academy Award-winning hit film Slumdog Millionaire.

This is Kapoor’s first wax homage in a lauded 38-year-long career and it was launched alongside the newly minted Indian International Film Academy (IIFA) Awards Experience, a new permanent interactive exhibition at the wax museum. IIFA is an annual ceremony that honours the Indian film industry.

Kapoor’s wax figure, however, will not be in Singapore permanently. Currently on loan, it will eventually be housed at Madame Tussauds, Delhi, which will open later this year.

Besides Slumdog Millionaire, Kapoor also starred in 2012’s Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise and hit television series 24 with Kiefer Sutherland. On the importance of growing the Indian entertainment industry outside of Bollywood, he said: “International is always better in any business. In entertainment, it’s much more important.



"For us, it cannot be done in isolation. The more we attract, the more we come closer to our consumers ... So it’s important to go that extra mile and make the effort to reach out and have that kind of exposure.”

Always one with foresight, Kapoor remains one of the most influential figures in Bollywood, even after almost four decades in the industry. Unlike other industry stalwarts who are content with more traditional mediums, Kapoor has moved beyond film and television to make his digital debut with an Amazon original Web show based on the bestseller The Book Of Strange New Things by Michel Faber.

"I believe digitisation and streaming is the future," he said. "I always wanted to do it; I knew that was the future. Today, for any content, (going digital is) easier and much more effective. It’s modern, younger and bigger. It’s also great for storytelling and there’s no censorship.”

Kapoor also believes the future is very much about seeing people of every colour on screens - big and small.

"The cast of future film roles will be of all sorts (of races)," he said.

MAKING INROADS INTO THE WEST

So how has Asian cinema evolved in the nine years since the game-changing Slumdog Millionaire?

Kapoor said: “I feel Chinese actors as well as directors like Ang Lee have made inroads into the West. But Indians and brown skins have not made that much of a jump.”



“But, yes, Slumdog in a way is the game-changer for brown skin. And, yes, it’s happening now. You can see so many (people) like Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan making an impact … I’m sure it’s just the beginning. It’s not about Hollywood or Bollywood or the Chinese market - I think everybody and anybody is now casting acts from all over the world. It’s a global industry,” he added.

That said, will Kapoor truly embrace globalisation and perhaps do a Singaporean film in future?

“Of course! I like Singapore!” he replied without missing a beat. “If the role is good, if the director is good and if the money is good, why not?