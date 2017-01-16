Channel NewsAsia

Love and Art Need No Words

A note from the event organiser

Working on this project taught me that love and art need no words to express themselves. Sometimes, we should give our eyes a rest and look at the world with our hearts. Having Norimitsu Kokubo and his family in Singapore to share their story is a step towards reaching out to fellow Singaporean parents with autistic children, and offer them encouragement and inspiration for them and their child. 

Gillian Wong
Event Organiser

