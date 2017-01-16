Love and Art Need No Words
Working on this project taught me that love and art need no words to express themselves. Sometimes, we should give our eyes a rest and look at the world with our hearts. Having Norimitsu Kokubo and his family in Singapore to share their story is a step towards reaching out to fellow Singaporean parents with autistic children, and offer them encouragement and inspiration for them and their child.
Gillian Wong
Event Organiser
- CNA