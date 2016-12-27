Looking Through the Inspired Eyes of a 12 Year Old

Spending time with KBG84 really inspired me to enjoy life. KBG84 was always so joyful and they always brought a positive atmosphere wherever they went. I think everyone should think positive and live happily not look down on things. I really enjoyed spending time with the grannies, I really liked their energy and spirit and loved performing with them.





Even though it was only 2 days I felt that I had a real connection with them. I really hope to see them again in Kohama Island. My buddy Kinu-san was very nice and she was always so energetic. She was so friendly to both my brother and I. When I heard she owned a cow farm and she takes care of them every day I thought of how strong she was and how much energy was needed to do such a task. I was thinking how tough taking care of the cows was and I asked her if it was tough but she said "no it's not tough" in a cheerful voice.





The oldest granny Tomi-san was so energetic even though she is 92. She was even dancing in the concert! She is such a happy person and she is so cute. She always told me that I should come to her house before she passed away but then I always replied by saying "Don't worry you still have 30 maybe even 40 years to live". I believe that all the grannies can live for a very long time. I really love all the grannies and they were all so nice to us.



This is why I cried on the day before they left because I could not go to the airport and say bye to them because I had school the next day. I cried because I thought about how nice the grannies were to me and how much they brightened my day. These grannies were so happy and I would miss them so much. I also thought about how much I would miss all of my new friends such as the buddies, the producers, the organizers and everyone that helped. I hope I get to visit the grannies soon and I hope that I get to see everyone again.







Shunsho Ando Heng