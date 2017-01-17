A Beautiful Mind

A great story always has one hook which calls out to you like a shining light that speaks its own language.



You don't always understand it but you can feel it. Your gut feels it first.



That's how it was with Norimitsu Kokubo's story. It came to my attention at the Tokyo Docs Festival in November 2015.



What hit me was the stoic presence of his father standing at the door of the room as he watched his son sprawled on the floor, meticulously working his pencil on the paper.





185cm tall Kokubo bends his body awkwardly to create his drawings

Kokubo is an autistic adult.

We've often heard of parents with autistic children, but what happens when they become adults? That's when I realized that this story puts parental love on a completely different plane.



I hope that it will connect with you - single or married, with children or childless.





Hidayah Ong Head, News Segment heeyah@mediacorp.com.sg

Channel NewsAsia is organising a sharing session with 21-year-old Kokubo and his family on 21st January 2017.

To find out more about the event, click here.