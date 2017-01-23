Face-To-Face With A Throwaway Culture

The white pillars tower over me, but they’re not actually holding anything up.

These aren’t pillars at all, but reams of paper. The biggest I’ve ever seen. Reams twice my height, and weighing in at around a ton each.

They’re piled four to a stack - one on top of another - virgin paper rolled so tight that when you bang your fist against them, they feel solid as concrete. And these stacks stretch out, all the way to the end of the warehouse.



I’m looking at row after towering row of paper imported all the way from Finland. I’m looking at what used to be a forest.

In the next room, the high-pitched buzzing and clanking of running machinery is where I find out what all that paper is being used for.



Cups. Paper cups.

That’s what a whole warehouse of virgin paper is being turned into. The paper cups you and I use to drink coffee, sip soda, or fill at a water cooler only to crush and throw away five seconds later. This is where our disposable culture is made.



And this was where I realized just how vital a show like Trash Trail can be.







Whether it was watching used clothes from Singapore being bought by hordes of shoppers in overseas markets, or tracking discarded refrigerators packed with harmful gases dumped in places they never should have been, or obtaining a stranger’s personal data from a hard-disk they were certain they had wiped clean, Trash Trail made it clear that when we get rid of something, it doesn’t just disappear.



Just the opposite.



Everything we throw away has impact, and until we see these impacts we’ll never feel the need to change.



And that’s what seeing all those reams of virgin paper slotted for one-use existence as paper cups did. It made me change my attitude to fast food and to coffee. Now I bring my own reusable tumbler to cafes. it’s a small change, but we can’t wait for a huge paradigm shift that ushers in an era of environmental responsibility. That shift will only come from the little choices we make every day.





Jason Godfrey Host, Trash Trail

