At 19, most Asian teens are entering college, deciding on their future career path.

But for Ritesh Agarwal, he already had a plan. It was to create a digital platform that allows any Indian to find a decent hotel room at an affordable rate.

His idea found several backers and gave rise to OYO Rooms or ‘Own Your Own Rooms’. The company is now valued at US$400 million.

The story of India’s start-ups is unlike those in Silicon Valley.

It’s not a profit-driven enterprise, carefully tested on a "sample group" before bringing the idea "to market".

In India, start-ups originate out of necessities or needs in the country, tested on a bourgeoning middle-class, estimated to be around half the 1.2 billion population.

These start-ups are also intrinsic to India and resonate with the people.





Take ‘Inner Chef’ for instance. This food delivery service is a modern spin on the dabbawallahs, the globally-acclaimed traditional food delivery service in the country.





‘Nicobar’ by husband and wife team Raul Rai and Simran Lal, is a fashion label, modern and young in look, yet intrinsically Indian in feel.

‘Hike’ is a mobile messenger-platform, that aims to unite users across the country’s various languages and cultures, through stickers.

India’s Game Changers are a new breed of entrepreneurs.

They’re hungry to make their mark, armed with technological wizardry and yet remain fiercely Indian, so that their products speak to the people using them.





