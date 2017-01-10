Year of uncertainty





A new year marks a new beginning.



For a news channel, it’s a time to reflect on the key milestones of the past year, and look towards the year ahead.

Channel NewsAsia’s series of specials, World Review 2016, Singapore Review 2016 as well as The Year Ahead 2017 examined the major events of the past year. For some, it seems to have been an emotional roller-coaster.





Shock was the key expression for two events which overshadowed the news calendar - the results of the Brexit vote in June as well as the results of the US elections in November.



Apprehension was felt as protests against South Korean President Park Geun-hye dominated the news agenda for months. And a global fear was felt in almost every nation as the Zika virus relentlessly spread across the world.

There is a lot of uncertainty that abounds as 2017 begins. But for a news channel, it reinforces its key role - to serve its viewers accurate, reliable and useful information.

In 2017, Channel NewsAsia has planned special coverage on several key events.





The inauguration of incoming US President Donald Trump on January 21 will see extensive coverage, with two documentaries planned as well as ‘live’ coverage of the swearing-in ceremony.

This year will also see several elections taking place in Asia, dotted across the calendar.

But if politics is not your cup of tea, some sporting action may bring respite.

The region’s premier sporting event, the 29th Southeast Asian Games, returns in August, this time in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

Kuala Lumpur 2017 culminates on the day Malaysia celebrates its 60th National Day. That is bound to bring cheer, not just to Malaysians but the region as a whole.





Raju Jayakumar Assistant Vice President, Network Programming and Management rjaya@mediacorp.com.sg



