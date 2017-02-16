Finding New Ways To Tell Stories

Challenge Tomorrow is a 5-part documentary series about some of the greatest challenges Singapore and similar cities face in the near future.



Premiering 19 February at 8pm, the series looks at novel solutions to a slowing economy, disruptive technology that threatens thousands of jobs, a rapidly ageing citizenry, climate change, and cyber threats to our security and identity.

Besides producing the TV episodes, the team searched for new ways of storytelling that would complement the idea of addressing the future.





360 Virtual Reality technology presented a unique opportunity to enhance the viewer’s experience – providing “a sense of your presence, like you’re part of the environment,” according to producer Shanmuga Sundaram.

But with the technology still in its infancy, there were no rules or guidelines to follow. Discovering the best way to tell a story in VR was both daunting and exciting. It was a time of experimentation.





Producer Shanmuga Sundaram (pictured middle) visualizing the 360 space during rehearsal of "A Date Gone Wrong"

Producing in 360 was a wholly new experience – scripting would have to take into account what was happening in the full 360 space and the producer and crew could not be behind the camera or they would appear in shot.



To facilitate the process, we hired theatre actors who could run through multiple scenes without breaking character.





The production team set up the POV camera for on our actress in "What I See"

We collaborated with Temasek Polytechnic, Nanyang Polytechnic, MAGES Institute of Excellence and VOSTOCK VR to come up with four different experiences – one would be interactive, another would be in a game engine, and the other two would be narratives that unfold up close to the viewer.

For more on how these stories were made, the one-hour documentary, The Making of VR premieres March 26, 8pm.



