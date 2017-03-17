Two Asian powerhouses with a common goal – economic co-operation and prosperity.



India and ASEAN are increasingly turning cultural linkages and historic ties into cross-border business opportunities.

Since an economic reform programme was launched in 1991, India and ASEAN have been sowing the seeds for mutual enterprise and growth.

The former is a regional economic and cultural heavyweight, and the latter collectively forms the seventh-largest economy in the world.

Now, cultures intertwine. Physical and people connectivity has increased.



ASEAN has become India’s fourth-largest trading partner.



Closer ties and business collaborations have emerged, particularly with Myanmar and Thailand

As India continues to redefine its political, cultural, and economic relationships with ASEAN, what sustained benefits will the Act East policy yield?



How will the India-ASEAN partnership evolve for the future?



These questions and more are explored in the 2-part series India Acts East.





